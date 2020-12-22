Former Gunner reckons Arsenal man needs to go out on loan

Eddie Nketiah has been an important member of the Arsenal first team since he returned from his ill-fated loan spell at Leeds United in January.

The Englishman has been used alternatively with Alexandre Lacazette this season, and he started the season in fine form.

But the Gunners have been struggling for form recently and Mikel Arteta has trusted Lacazette in more games than he has trusted Nketiah.

Nketiah cannot get a sustained run in the team at the Emirates right now, and the return of Gabriel Martinelli from injury might reduce his chances of playing even further.

Kevin Campbell thinks that the striker needs to have a full season of consistent action under his belt.

He says that Nketiah is in a stage of his development where he simply has to play often to learn new things.

Next month offers the Gunners the chance to make that decision, and Campbell thinks sending him away to a team where he will play regularly will benefit him.

“Nketiah grabbed a great assist against Southampton and Mikel Arteta is just trying to find the right balance,” he told Football Insider.

“It really is difficult. I think Nketiah needs a season under his belt playing regular football.

“It is one thing coming in now and again at Arsenal but you never become seasoned that way. When you play week in, week out you learn so much more.

“He did not really start during his loan spell at Leeds. Nketiah should be going out on loan to learn his trade, he really should.

“He is not going to start for Arsenal very often so what does he do? Is he happy just sitting on the bench?

“Once he learns his trade has will be a different player because he knows where the goal is.”