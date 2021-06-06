Former Gunner reckons Arsenal should sign long-term Premier League target

Emmanuel Petit has urged Arsenal to sign their long-term target, Wilfried Zaha as they plan for the summer transfer window.

The upcoming transfer window will be an important one for the Gunners as they continue to rebuild their team under Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard has been tasked with making them a top club again and he has won the FA Cup and Community Shield so far.

The club fell far from their seasonal goals last season as they finished the campaign outside the European places.

They were close to signing Wilfried Zaha in 2019, but they moved for Nicolas Pepe instead.

Pepe hasn’t exactly set the Premier League on fire as they would have liked and Petit believes that they need to add Zaha to their squad.

He says the Ivorian is unpredictable and he is the type of player that Arsenal fans and players would be excited about.

Petit said via Mail Sport: ‘When I played for Arsenal in the late 90s, we had Marc Overmars, Sylvain Wiltord and Robert Pires – these players were so exciting to watch.

‘Zaha is an unpredictable player, you don’t know what he’s going to do with the ball.

‘He’s got a strong character, and sometimes he needs to control of his emotions, but he’s exactly the kind of player Arsenal need. He’d get the fans excited and stimulate his own team-mates too.

‘For ages, Arsenal haven’t had a player who could dribble or make a difference with the ball at his feet. With Zaha, they would have somebody capable of taking responsibility and not scared to take on defenders.’