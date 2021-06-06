Former Gunner reckons Arsenal should sign long-term Premier League target

Emmanuel Petit has urged Arsenal to sign their long-term target, Wilfried Zaha as they plan for the summer transfer window.
The upcoming transfer window will be an important one for the Gunners as they continue to rebuild their team under Mikel Arteta.
The Spaniard has been tasked with making them a top club again and he has won the FA Cup and Community Shield so far.
The club fell far from their seasonal goals last season as they finished the campaign outside the European places.
They were close to signing Wilfried Zaha in 2019, but they moved for Nicolas Pepe instead.
Pepe hasn’t exactly set the Premier League on fire as they would have liked and Petit believes that they need to add Zaha to their squad.
He says the Ivorian is unpredictable and he is the type of player that Arsenal fans and players would be excited about.
Petit said via Mail Sport: ‘When I played for Arsenal in the late 90s, we had Marc Overmars, Sylvain Wiltord and Robert Pires – these players were so exciting to watch.
‘Zaha is an unpredictable player, you don’t know what he’s going to do with the ball.
‘He’s got a strong character, and sometimes he needs to control of his emotions, but he’s exactly the kind of player Arsenal need. He’d get the fans excited and stimulate his own team-mates too.
‘For ages, Arsenal haven’t had a player who could dribble or make a difference with the ball at his feet. With Zaha, they would have somebody capable of taking responsibility and not scared to take on defenders.’
10 CommentsAdd a Comment
Zaha has a strong personality and is a handful for any defender. At the right price yes, why not? Better playing for us than against us. He’s only 28 so he has three top years ahead.
hes not even playing well and has been inconsistent for the last 2 season….
Not to mention hes injury prone….more complains from the fans
Petit is entitled to his opinion, we have more pressing issues
Oh my world!! Mr Emmanuel Petit has made my Sunday!!🤗🤗
We need Wilfred Zaha!!
Why can’t some of you fans see it??
Zaha is a pest!! Runs@, dribbles, Worries EPL defenders/Right backs alot..
He may not score always but He is a Goal-scoring threat to opposing teams!!
Do we have any in our side currently, save Martinelli??
D Last we had was Alexis Sanchez, 2014/15!!
We need Zaha.
About age, Drogba, Vardy, Marcelo, Modric, Benzema,etc became Sensational from 29/30+!!
So we should stop all dis ‘He is 30/29 excuses!!
I wish we get Zaha.
So happy a Great Ex Player like Petit agrees with me!!😊
@Vinnie2000, he’s good but we are well stocked on the flanks. We should prioritize Bissouma, Odegaard/Buendia if available, Bertrand (saints) Onuachu(Genk), Aarons if Bellerin leaves & a keeper if Leno leaves. We should buy 4 priority sake, not 2 impress.
No Sir!! We re not stocked in the flanks@all..
Pepe, Saka n Martinelli re too inexperienced n inconsistent to take us High in d coming season.
Zaha is better in ability n experience dan doz Three!!
His Explosiveness n Aggressiveness in d opponent’s 18yard box is Something Arsenal needs@d moment.
We don’t need too many signings.
Just Zaha,
Bissouma n
Andre Silva or Raul Jinemez!!
A seasoned EPL player that’s proven to blow hot and cold while being average at best….no thanks.
Why can’t we sign Zaha then play Pepe on the right, Zaha on the left and move Saka into the CAM? Laca, Auba and Martinelli can share the middle depending on the opposition we play.
My observation though.
This story has more cobwebs than the Spuds trophy cabinet, been there, didn’t do that
“When I played for Arsenal in the late 90s we had Marc Overmars, Sylvain Wiltord and Robert Pires – these players were so exciting to watch”
All three were indeed exciting to watch but Petit left us for Barcelona with Overmars before Wiltord and Bobby joined in 2000
Manu really has his finger on the pulse, perhaps that’s why he has been relegated from “Club Legend” in a previous recent post to “Former Gunner” in this one