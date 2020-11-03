Former Gunner reckons Arsenal will land long term target and he is excited

Ian Wright is delighted by the progress that Arsenal is making under the leadership of Mikel Arteta and he thinks that Arsenal is still working towards signing Houssem Aouar.

The Gunners have just broken both their away day at a top-six side and Old Trafford curse after they beat Manchester United 1-0 at the weekend.

It was a tight game, but the Gunners were the dominant side and they earned an important win against a United side that had beaten PSG and RB Leipzig in the Champions League before that match.

Wright was pleased with the Arsenal performance and he claimed that Arteta has been doing a good job of improving the players at his disposal.

He then adds that if Arsenal finally lands Aouar to partner Thomas Partey in midfield, then Arsenal will know they have a player who is able to create chances for their attackers.

He told Premier League Productions via Sun Sports: “It is [important] because it’s something that’s continually labelled towards Arsenal, that they can’t beat the big-six teams.

“I think that was something that was a little while back now, not since [Arteta’s] been there.

“I think the mentality has changed, the culture in what he’s doing has changed, the intensity and the way he wants to play.

“It’s all changed, it’s a new Arsenal in what they’re trying to do going forward.

“If he can continue to improve, like players improve with his coaching, and then he’s then able to add to that with Aouar, who they’re trying to get in the midfield alongside Partey, then you’ve got someone who can create for the forwards.

“So it’s all looking good and winning games like this will only stand you in good stead and give confidence to the team.”