Former Gunner reckons Arsenal will not make top four on current form

Arsenal has endured a poor run of form in the Premier League recently, and Ashley Cole thinks that they will not make the top four unless things change.

They have just been held to a 1-1 draw against Southampton, in a game that they should traditionally win.

That result leaves them with just four wins from 13 league games, and they are also 15th on the league table, 10 points off the fourth position.

Cole has watched them make one of the worst starts to the Premier League season by a top-six club, and he said that they should forget about the top four for now.

He advised Arsenal to concentrate on getting results that would help them get some points on the board.

A quest for a top-four place has been made difficult by their start to the season and the form of some of the teams above them on the league table.

‘Now they can put Europe on the back-burner and start focusing on getting some points, playing better football and improving the league position,’ Cole said as quoted by Mail Sport.

‘They’re up against some top teams in the Premier League so it is going to be difficult for them, but I feel if they can get through this moment and this tough period with some good games, some good results, then you never know.

‘There’s still a long way to go in this season, but when you’re in the bottom half of the table, to get into the top four now, with the quality some of these teams are playing at, then I think it’s going to be very difficult for Arsenal.’