Former Gunner reckons he could do a better job than Edu

Former Arsenal midfielder, Paul Merson has launched a scathing attack on Arsenal’s director of football, Edu and claims he would do a better job than the Brazilian, who has been in charge of transfers at the Emirates.

Arsenal has splashed £150m on new signings after missing out on European football at the end of last season.

Yet they have made their worst start to a league season in over five decades.

They lost their opening two league games, 2-0 each against Brentford and Chelsea, before losing the last one 5-0 to Manchester City.

Those results mean they haven’t won or scored a goal in the Premier League this season and keeps them at the bottom of the table.

Edu has worked closely with Mikel Arteta to sign players that will take the club to the next level, but they keep hitting new lows.

Merson thinks Edu is doing a poor job at the Emirates and reckons that he would do a better one even if he keeps his punditry role.

‘Tell you what I’d do a better job [than Edu]. I’ll tell you now, I could do both [Soccer Saturday and Director of Football], if you’re successful you play on Sunday’s,’ Merson told Sky Sports News as quoted by The Daily Mail.

‘I think their season starts when they start when they come back from the international break.

‘The fixtures coming up are winnable games, or they will have to win them there’s no doubt about that.

‘Mikel Arteta will have until the October internationals, if they haven’t done anything by then he will be under pressure. When you spend that kind of money, these players have to perform.’