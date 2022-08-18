Former Gunner reckons he knows what Pepe’s problem is at Arsenal

Kevin Campbell insists Nicolas Pepe is a very talented boy, and he is only struggling at Arsenal because he doesn’t suit their style of play.

The winger joined Arsenal from Lille in 2019 as the club’s most expensive signing by several million.

He had a stunning season the previous year in the French Ligue 1 and Arsenal thought they had signed a top player.

However, the Ivorian has struggled under two managers at the club and he is no longer considered an important member of the team.

Former Arsenal man, Campbell, does not agree that he is a bad buy, instead, he admits Pepe just doesn’t fit into Mikel Arteta’s system.

He tells Football Insider:

“Pepe’s just got to play football. He’s young and his talent is unquestionable.

“I just think in the present regime with what you are asked to do at Arsenal with what Mikel Arteta wants he can’t do it, if I’m honest.”

Adding: “Pepe doesn’t have a future at Arsenal. I think he can go on loan, play some football and shine then hopefully somebody will put some money down for him and he can restart his career somewhere else.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Pepe has missed all his chances to prove he is redeemable and we just need to move on from having him in our squad.

The Ivorian rarely shows his qualities and we now have better players for his position.

