Former Gunner reckons Maitland-Niles can earn his preferred role at Arsenal

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has always insisted that he is a central midfielder by trade, but he struggled to get chances in that position at the Emirates.

He is now spending the rest of this season out on loan at West Brom, where he hopes to eventually get to play more games and in his preferred position.

He has been a mainstay in their team since he moved to the Hawthorns and he put in a fine shift in their goalless draw against Burnley recently.

They played him in his preferred midfield position and he did well. His performances could earn him a place in the Arsenal team next season, but he has to perform that way consistently, according to Kevin Campbell.

The former Gunner says the midfielder needs to prove that he can deliver from the midfield while on loan at West Brom.

He insisted that his showing against the Clarets was the way to go, but he must do that regularly.

When asked whether Maitland-Niles proved his midfield credentials at Turf Moor, Campbell told Football Insider: “It is a case of don’t tell me, show me with Maitland-Niles.

“He needs to show that he is a centre-midfielder his his performances and against Burnley it was a Premier League level performance in the middle of the park.

“It is all about consistency though. If he can do it week in, week out Mikel Arteta will consider him in midfield for Arsenal next season. Arteta will think, ‘Actually, I will use him in there.’ He is only on loan.”