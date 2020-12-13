Former Gunner reckons new Vieira is developing in the Bundesliga

Jens Lehmann has compared Jude Bellingham to Patrick Vieira as the young Englishman continues to shine in Germany.

The 17-year-old followed in the footsteps of Jadon Sancho to join Borussia Dortmund in the last transfer window.

He has since played 16 matches for them, 6 of which have come in the Champions League.

Lehmann was speaking with Sports Mail recently and he said: ‘He could become a Patrick Vieira’,

‘I like him a lot, he is very young but he takes people on. Physically he is very strong, he wins a lot of 1 on 1s. People don’t see that that much but I looked at his statistics, he is impressive.”

Vieira led Arsenal for several years and he was an important member of the side that won multiple silverware under Arsene Wenger.

The club has struggled to replace the Frenchman since he left and they are hoping that Thomas Partey will have a similar impact to the former club legend.

Bellingham is set to become a top star in the future and he is likely to return to England after his development in Germany.

Do you think that Arsenal should consider a move for him after this season?