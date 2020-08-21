Former Gunner reckons that Bellerin shouldn’t be spared the axe

Charlie Nicholas says that Arsenal should also sell Hector Bellerin if the right offer is received as the Gunners look to axe a number of their underperforming defenders.

Arsenal has struggled at the back for a while now, but it seems that Mikel Arteta has the right template to make them defend better.

The Spaniard will, however, need the right players to be able to implement that and that means some of the current crops of defenders will have to be sold.

The likes of Sokratis and Shkodran Mustafi are likely to leave the club in this transfer window, but one other player that hasn’t been seen as a flop should also leave according to Nicholas.

He claimed that Bellerin hasn’t really been up to par since he returned from his long-term serious injury layoff.

The Spaniard was courted by the likes of Barcelona before that injury (Independent), but he is just like an average full-back now and Nicholas thinks the Gunners should sell him if they receive the right offer.

Speaking to Sky Sports, on the prospect of flogging Bellerin, Nicholas said: “I would contemplate and look at, people have been mentioning, somebody like Bellerin if the right money came.

“Now, Bellerin has been a star but since his bad injury he’s never really recovered fully.

“If we can get him fit again and get him going again, then I’m all for Bellerin staying here.”