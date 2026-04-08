Former Gunner regrets leaving Arsenal too soon

Alex Manninger has reflected on his time at Arsenal, admitting that he wishes he had remained at the club for longer than he did. The goalkeeper was part of the Gunners’ squad between 1997 and 2002, a period during which the team enjoyed significant success and development.

During that era, Arsenal were transformed under the management of Arsene Wenger, who introduced innovative methods that elevated the club’s status in world football. The Gunners became one of the most attractive and competitive sides, consistently competing among the top teams in the Premier League. Manninger was part of the squad that secured the 1997 to 1998 league title, contributing to a memorable period in the club’s history.

A Career Shaped by One Decision

Despite being part of a successful setup, Manninger eventually sought opportunities elsewhere in pursuit of more regular playing time. His decision led him to represent several clubs across Europe, including a spell at Juventus, where he won the Serie A title.

However, looking back, the Austrian now considers his departure from Arsenal to be a significant regret. While his career included notable achievements, he believes that remaining in North London could have provided further opportunities within a highly competitive and successful environment.

Regret Over Early Exit

As reported by Sport Witness, Manninger said, “I have to say that, despite my age, I felt comfortable in goal. Up front I had a giant like Tony Adams. He taught me so much. I only have one regret, leaving too soon. But you know, I wanted to play.”

His comments highlight the influence of Tony Adams, who played a key role in his development during his time at the club. The experience of working alongside established figures helped shape Manninger’s career, even if his time at Arsenal did not last as long as he would have preferred.

Arsenal continue to be regarded as one of the leading clubs in football, and it is not uncommon for former players to reflect on their departures with a sense of what might have been. Manninger’s reflections offer insight into the challenges players face when balancing ambition with opportunity.