Former Gunner retires from football to take up Arsenal coaching role

Jack Wilshere has retired from professional football at the tender age of 30 years-old as he takes on the role as Arsenal Under-18s coach.
The former midfielder had an injury-ravaged career, and after spending much of last season without a club, he has now decided to pursue a role in the backroom.
Wilshere spent time with Arsenal at London Colney last term whilst he was working to build his fitness us as he awaited his next opportunity in football, and whilst there he had spent time working with the younger players, and was even taken along on a training camp.
It was reported earlier in the week that he had been interviewed for the two vacant positions for the Under-21s and Under-18s, and is now expected to take up role as head coach of the latter.
Jack Wilshere will become the Arsenal under-18s head coach following his retirement [@David_Ornstein]. #AFC
— TheAFCnewsroom (@TheAFCnewsroom) July 8, 2022
It will be a great experience for him to get a foothold in coaching whilst he earns his badges, and will be able to pass one some invaluable experience of how to transition from the academy into the senior side, as well as sharing some of his thoughts on the beautiful game.
Wilshere was a positive, fearless midfielder, and always seemed to be beyond his years whilst on the football pitch, and I’m looking forward to see how far he can go as a coach.
Patrick
what a joke appointment— if true
Care to explain to us “lesser mortals” WHY your Lordship considers it a joke?
You chose to withhold the REASON for that “pearl of wisdom” from us, disappointingly.
It seems you must surely know something that is denied to us “lesser mortals”. OR PERHAPS NOT!!!
SS, what do you mean?
Injuries absolutely finished Wilshere’s footballing career. Same with Diaby, Rosicky, etc..
I really rated and used to enjoy watching these players play any time they would get back from injury and had a run of games.. Very entertaining styles of play..
RVP was nearly going the same way but hang on by the skin of his teeth..
Always good to have Arsenal through and through around the academy players.
As other’s said what a talent he was, sad his body couldn’t keep up with his football brain.