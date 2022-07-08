Former Gunner retires from football to take up Arsenal coaching role

Jack Wilshere has retired from professional football at the tender age of 30 years-old as he takes on the role as Arsenal Under-18s coach.

The former midfielder had an injury-ravaged career, and after spending much of last season without a club, he has now decided to pursue a role in the backroom.

Wilshere spent time with Arsenal at London Colney last term whilst he was working to build his fitness us as he awaited his next opportunity in football, and whilst there he had spent time working with the younger players, and was even taken along on a training camp.

It was reported earlier in the week that he had been interviewed for the two vacant positions for the Under-21s and Under-18s, and is now expected to take up role as head coach of the latter.

Jack Wilshere will become the Arsenal under-18s head coach following his retirement [@David_Ornstein]. #AFC — TheAFCnewsroom (@TheAFCnewsroom) July 8, 2022

It will be a great experience for him to get a foothold in coaching whilst he earns his badges, and will be able to pass one some invaluable experience of how to transition from the academy into the senior side, as well as sharing some of his thoughts on the beautiful game.

Wilshere was a positive, fearless midfielder, and always seemed to be beyond his years whilst on the football pitch, and I’m looking forward to see how far he can go as a coach.

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Transfer Show – Alfie and Rob discuss the potential signing of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic