Former Gunner reveals a problem Arteta would be dealing with now

Arsenal have provided Mikel Arteta with a squad of far greater depth and quality than in previous campaigns. Still, former Gunner Emmanuel Adebayor has identified a potential challenge the manager must overcome. The club’s recruitment has been strong, with the transfer market once again used effectively to ensure the team can remain competitive against the financial strength of rivals such as Liverpool and Manchester City.

While the additions have strengthened the side considerably, they have also created a scenario in which more players are competing for limited game time. Adebayor believes that this situation places a premium on Arteta’s ability to handle his squad effectively.

Adebayor on the Importance of Man Management

Speaking to Premier League Productions, Adebayor explained, “I think that’s where man management becomes very important because you have to be talking to all these players to keep them happy all the time even knowing that they’re on the bench.”

His comments highlight the need for Arteta to maintain harmony within the group, ensuring that even those who are not regularly starting feel valued and motivated. For a club seeking to compete across multiple competitions, this balance between rotation and satisfaction could prove decisive over the course of the season.

A Stronger Arsenal with Higher Expectations

Arteta has long called for a deeper squad to strengthen Arsenal’s pursuit of trophies, and he now has more quality options at his disposal. This improved depth allows greater flexibility in selection and the ability to respond to injuries or dips in form, but it also increases the pressure to manage expectations within the dressing room.

The Gunners have built consistency over recent years, and their promising start to the current campaign suggests they are well positioned to continue progressing. The squad also appears to enjoy strong camaraderie, with players visibly committed to working together, an important factor in sustaining team spirit over a long and demanding season.

