Former Gunner reveals how he almost did the unthinkable

Olivier Giroud was one of the most reliable strikers at Arsenal, and he is the last person that you would think will play for Tottenham, but that almost happened, he has revealed.

The Frenchman struggled to get into the Arsenal team towards the end of his stay in north London, however, he remained one player that the club could turn to for goals.

The arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the Emirates was the biggest hint that he wasn’t needed anymore and he moved to London rivals, Chelsea.

Despite enjoying some minutes of football and impressing when he was given the chance to play, he struggled for playing time yet again when the Blues changed managers.

Frank Lampard was made the club’s manager last summer and the former midfielder turned to the club’s youngsters for his team selections.

Giroud was sidelined and he has just revealed that a lack of playing time almost made him join Tottenham.

‘During the last three days of the transfer window, I was in the coach’s office to find a solution. I was hoping Chelsea would find a replacement for me,’ he told So Foot, as reported by Goal.

‘For my part, it was not the solutions that were lacking: I almost signed for Lazio, Inter… I was even so determined to leave that I even almost signed for Tottenham!’