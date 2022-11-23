Why Arsenal will not be signing Cristiano Ronaldo

Ray Parlour has claimed that Arsenal will not be making a move to sign Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo, in fear of upsetting current star Gabriel Jesus.
It is a fact that the Brazilian has recently lost his scoring boots in front of goal, but Jesus works so hard for the team by making room for his team-mates to score that his lack of goals has not stopped us winning games.
But still, we all know that Jesus simply cannot play in every single game this year so Arsenal are still in need of another top striker, but only to play as a backup to Jesus, not to take his starting spot.
Certainly, the Arsenal legend Ray Parlous has made it clear that he doesn’t arsenal should buy Ronaldo: “I don’t think so no,” Parlour told the Express when asked if he thought Arsenal should sign the Portuguese.
“He’s already said he doesn’t want to be sitting on the bench and that means you’ll leaving Jesus out.
“Jesus has been so good. Sometimes you can get a bit of friction, at the moment the team spirit at Arsenal is so good it’s top class.
“Look, if you want to sell loads of shirts around the world, you sign Ronaldo for the financial side of it.
“But you don’t want to upset Jesus. They do need another striker but I don’t think Ronaldo would be the right choice, sometimes you can upset things.
“If things are going well, you don’t change it.”
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
Tricky situation . PL title at stake .
Should we take the risk which if paid off can give us PL title after 2 decades ?
I think we can offer him 6 months contract if he accepts as a back up option to Jesus and some kind of behavioural clause .
We are in a race with City the best in the world and having a player who scored more than Kane last season will not be the worst . The stake are so high that I want to take that risk
Absolutely no chance Arteta would never entertain his antics and Ronaldo would not be able to put the kind of shift in that Arteta would demand he’s a luxury player that is not needed at Arsenal Arteta has already cleared out the players with big egos so don’t need another one!
There is no doubt Ronaldo would score lots of goal playing for Arsenal maybe over a dozen before the season end, more shirts would be sold as well.
What I can’t be sure about is the likelihood of we winning those games he scores in. Something special is building at the Emirates just now and it’s still work in progress.
Signing Ronaldo would be a massive gamble almost sucidal if you ask me., one big question would have to be answered first. What will happen when Ronaldo starts throwing his toys from out the pram ?