Ray Parlour has claimed that Arsenal will not be making a move to sign Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo, in fear of upsetting current star Gabriel Jesus.

It is a fact that the Brazilian has recently lost his scoring boots in front of goal, but Jesus works so hard for the team by making room for his team-mates to score that his lack of goals has not stopped us winning games.

But still, we all know that Jesus simply cannot play in every single game this year so Arsenal are still in need of another top striker, but only to play as a backup to Jesus, not to take his starting spot.

Certainly, the Arsenal legend Ray Parlous has made it clear that he doesn’t arsenal should buy Ronaldo: “I don’t think so no,” Parlour told the Express when asked if he thought Arsenal should sign the Portuguese.

“He’s already said he doesn’t want to be sitting on the bench and that means you’ll leaving Jesus out.

“Jesus has been so good. Sometimes you can get a bit of friction, at the moment the team spirit at Arsenal is so good it’s top class.

“Look, if you want to sell loads of shirts around the world, you sign Ronaldo for the financial side of it.

“But you don’t want to upset Jesus. They do need another striker but I don’t think Ronaldo would be the right choice, sometimes you can upset things.

“If things are going well, you don’t change it.”

