Former Gunner reveals that he is happy with his decision to quit the Emirates

Nacho Monreal left Arsenal in the summer to make a return to La Liga with Real Sociedad and he has revealed that he doesn’t regret leaving the Emirates.

The Spaniard was one of Arsenal’s fan favourites and his late runs down the flanks, which occasionally saw him provide some important goals and assists for the Gunners, have been missed by the fans.

He has made a steady start to life in Spain and he was speaking about leaving the Gunners recently where he admitted that he didn’t regret leaving the Emirates when he did.

The Spaniard claimed that it wasn’t an easy decision for him to leave North London because he enjoyed the Premier League and he had the trust of his manager.

However, he insisted that things have now started looking good for his current side and he doesn’t regret leaving the Gunners for a return to Spain.

He said to El Pais: “The truth is yes. It was a difficult decision because I loved the competition, I was in a good moment and I had the confidence of the coach and the club.

“I still had opportunities to play, but after many months, things are now going well at Real [Sociedad]. We have a good team and I do not regret my decision.”

