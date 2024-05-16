Former Gunner reveals the message he sent to Arsenal stars ahead of title run-in

Former Arsenal defender Lauren has revealed that he has sent a message to the current Arsenal team as they battle to win the Premier League alongside Manchester City.

The Gunners have been in fantastic form this year, but some bad results along the way, most notably their 2-0 loss to Aston Villa, mean they need City to drop points before they can be champions of England.

Mikel Arteta’s side has since shown their quality, and there is no doubt that they will beat Everton on the final day of the Premier League season.

The Gunners will need all the support they can get from their former players who have gone before them to win some trophies for the club.

Lauren has now revealed the message he had sent to them before now. He said, as quoted by Metro Sport:

‘The other day I sent a message to the Arsenal boys where I was saying that in these types of contests your conditioning affects your level of performance week in, week out.

‘Because you’re nervous, we all feel a little bit scared, the pressure, and everything that comes with that responsibility – that’s conditioning your level of performance.

‘If you start with that kind of determination, everything is easier. I believe Real Madrid have built that since their academy over many, many years, and all of their players have the determination to fight until the end.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Our players would be delighted to get help, encouragement and advice from a member of the invincible team like Lauren.

Hopefully, this will help them to challenge again next season when they can actually win.