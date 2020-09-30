Former Gunner reveals what he thinks Arsenal should target this season

Lee Dixon claims that Arsenal should be targeting a top-four finish at the end of this season.

The Gunners made a fine end to last season as Mikel Arteta helped them to win the FA Cup and Community Shield.

They started this season with three consecutive wins in domestic competitions before being beaten 3-1 by Liverpool in their last league game.

The Gunners have improved from last year and there are even talks of a title challenge if they continue to impress as they have done so far.

Dixon, however, thinks that they should consider finishing inside the top four as their goal instead.

He praised the club’s signing of Gabriel Magalhaes before urging the team to take advantage of Manchester United’s and Tottenham’s struggles to enter the top four.

He said to Talksport via Metro: ‘Going forward, we’ve seen how good they are on the counter-attack. Defensively, I do like Gabriel and I think he will be a good player for Arsenal,

‘But top four is the absolute minimum for me now. ‘When you look at the league and you look at Manchester United struggling, Tottenham not quite there yet so there’s gaps to be able to sneak into the top four and I think that’s what he will be looking at.’

Arsenal has made great progress under Arteta so far and we expect them to do even better as the season progresses, it will be interesting to see if they can end this season back inside the top four.