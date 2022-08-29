Former Gunner reveals why he believes Saka is struggling

Kevin Campbell believes Bukayo Saka is struggling right now because Ben White is not an offensive full-back.

Arsenal has been in superb form in this campaign, as they have won their opening four league games of the season.

Every part of their team functions well now and the players all deserve credit for how they have performed so far.

However, Saka has not been in blistering form as we expect him to be, and some fans would be worried.

Most of Arsenal’s play happens on the left-hand side where Oleksandr Zinchenko, Granit Xhaka and Gabriel Martinelli play.

This has been Arsenal’s most productive wing so far and Campbell explains why they don’t find that much joy on the right.

He tells Football Insider:

“I just think that things are happening on the left-hand side solely because of Granit Xhaka and Zinchenko.

“Sometimes one releases the other. You don’t have that on the other side with the way that Martin Odegaard plays.

“We know what Saka can do but Ben White has been deputising as a full-back and has done a really good job but he’s not an offensive full-back, he’ll be one that sits there.”

One good thing Arsenal has done so far is to not rely on Saka as we have done in previous seasons.

This has freed the Englishman from pressure, however, he is not as involved in our matches as he should be.

The attacker can do more. He and White probably need to spend more time on the training ground working together.

