Former Gunner reveals why he believes Saka is struggling

Kevin Campbell believes Bukayo Saka is struggling right now because Ben White is not an offensive full-back.
Arsenal has been in superb form in this campaign, as they have won their opening four league games of the season.
Every part of their team functions well now and the players all deserve credit for how they have performed so far.
However, Saka has not been in blistering form as we expect him to be, and some fans would be worried.
Most of Arsenal’s play happens on the left-hand side where Oleksandr Zinchenko, Granit Xhaka and Gabriel Martinelli play.
This has been Arsenal’s most productive wing so far and Campbell explains why they don’t find that much joy on the right.
He tells Football Insider:
“I just think that things are happening on the left-hand side solely because of Granit Xhaka and Zinchenko.
“Sometimes one releases the other. You don’t have that on the other side with the way that Martin Odegaard plays.
“We know what Saka can do but Ben White has been deputising as a full-back and has done a really good job but he’s not an offensive full-back, he’ll be one that sits there.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
One good thing Arsenal has done so far is to not rely on Saka as we have done in previous seasons.
This has freed the Englishman from pressure, however, he is not as involved in our matches as he should be.
The attacker can do more. He and White probably need to spend more time on the training ground working together.
Arsenal should stay clear of Assencio…..he has regressed. I rather we use marquinhos if we are not signing anyone than waste money on him. Zaha could still play upto 3 years at top level so I don’t see why we can’t sign him. Put in a bid for Len’s fofana. Man is a different beast and he’s not that expensive. He’s better than Elneny in all aspect.
Agree re Marquinhos ….play him against Villa if 3-0 up as need to see if he can be a super sub
Zaha would be another great option though he would want to start. . Not sure good for Martinelli or Saka so let’s use Marquinhos …we can change it in Jan and also get someone in on loan till Jan
To get the best out of Saka , he needs to be played on the left wing and not as an inverted RW where ,like the majority of that species, he becomes utterly predictable.Saka is a terrific talent who has an ability to run and dribble past right backs on the outside and cross on the run, in the mold of Neto of Wolves in whom we have an interest apparently..Furthermore, having played for Arsenal and England as a LWB, he is fully aware and competent in the defensive duties required when the opposition has the ball.The prospect of facing Saka on the left, supported by Tierney and/or Zinchenko, or indeed, both, would cause the opposition real concern, and as Martinelli, ESR and Jesus are all capable on the right wing, we do not have to bring in a replacement for Pepe, in my opinion.A top quality DM is what we need to add real steel to the side.
I think CAMPBELL has a fair point. But its a wider one than simply White supposedly not adequately supporting SAKA.
I look at how MAN CITY AND LIVERPOOL PLAY, WHERE ALL THEIR FULLBACKS TAKE A GREATER PART IN BEING ALSO MIDFIELDERS OR WINGERS, THAN JUST BEING DEFENDERS.
Fot proper context on my last point ,it NEEDS to be added that in both those teams, they have a real depth of all round strength across the whole eleven and can therefore afford to use defenders as quasi attackers.
We are slowly but steadily , IMO, trying to go down that same route and most often it works well. But our problem, by comparison to them both, is that we have some lesser players in our regular team ; namely Xhaka , who despite the praise he is now getting , still lacks basic speed and also mobility.
Yes, as he is now used further forward his defensive lapses are not so noticed . But ALL ELEVEN players in anygreat team need to be of true quality, in order to use defenders regularly higher up the pitch.
Citys and Liverpools are. Ours are not ALL of the required quality, as to the all important gift of PACE AND MOBILITY.
And we are currently having to also use Elneny, who we surely know would not get within a million miles of both those rival teams Reality!