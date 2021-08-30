Former Gunner ridiculously claims Arsenal has improved under Arteta

Ex-Arsenal star, Kevin Campbell has claimed that the club has improved under Mikel Arteta even though it is hard to see the improvements.

Arsenal has made their worst start to a season in over half a century and enter the international break on the back of a 5-0 mauling at the hands of Manchester City.

That loss was their third consecutive loss in as many league games this season and they have conceded 9 goals while scoring none.

It is a shocking start to the season and comes when their fans expected them to do better.

They failed to qualify for European competition at the end of last season and that means they now have the chance to rest well enough to win Premier League matches.

But their start to the season has revealed that there are more problems than meets the eye at the club.

Campbell says even though it is obvious to see that they are a shambles now, things have got better under Arteta.

He told Football Insider: “Listen, I understand how things go in this game.

“At the end of the day, it’s all about results and if they don’t go your way you will get sacked. That’s the harsh reality of it.

“But I think there has been some improvement under Arteta.

“There is a problem at Arsenal though that is legacy driven. There has not been the money there to spend in recent years.

“Yes, Arsenal have been the biggest spenders this year but they have not invested wisely enough in the past. We are still playing catch-up. All of the others have consistently recruited well. It is always difficult playing catch-up.

“The signings we’ve made this summer are just players who were needed to allow us to compete.”