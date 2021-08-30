Former Gunner ridiculously claims Arsenal has improved under Arteta

Ex-Arsenal star, Kevin Campbell has claimed that the club has improved under Mikel Arteta even though it is hard to see the improvements.
Arsenal has made their worst start to a season in over half a century and enter the international break on the back of a 5-0 mauling at the hands of Manchester City.
That loss was their third consecutive loss in as many league games this season and they have conceded 9 goals while scoring none.
It is a shocking start to the season and comes when their fans expected them to do better.
They failed to qualify for European competition at the end of last season and that means they now have the chance to rest well enough to win Premier League matches.
But their start to the season has revealed that there are more problems than meets the eye at the club.
Campbell says even though it is obvious to see that they are a shambles now, things have got better under Arteta.
He told Football Insider: “Listen, I understand how things go in this game.
“At the end of the day, it’s all about results and if they don’t go your way you will get sacked. That’s the harsh reality of it.
“But I think there has been some improvement under Arteta.
“There is a problem at Arsenal though that is legacy driven. There has not been the money there to spend in recent years.
“Yes, Arsenal have been the biggest spenders this year but they have not invested wisely enough in the past. We are still playing catch-up. All of the others have consistently recruited well. It is always difficult playing catch-up.
“The signings we’ve made this summer are just players who were needed to allow us to compete.”
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
Admin Martin = Artificial Intelligence.
Yes all the records being smashed..
No European football..
Can’t score for shiz, but yes things have improved 🙄
“The signings we’ve made this summer are just players who were needed to allow us to compete.”
Compete? We are not anywhere close to competing!
I too was over the moon excited when we last won the FA cup. I really did believe it was the beginning of something……. It wasn’t
We need to cut our loss, the fanbase is suffering from loss aversion.
Just watched Sophie Nicolaou on Sky Sport News; everything she said about the club/manager/performances etc were spot on!!! 👌
When Arsenal have a big win they are rarely as good as us fans think they are. The opposite is true too – when we lose we are rarely as bad as fans think they are. The truth lies somewhere in between.
Arsenal has lost three in a row before, obviously when it is at the start of a season it magnifies everything.
I don’t totally agree with Campbell as I think a lot of Arteta’s problems are his own making, but I do think Arteta has been able to resolve some of the legacy driven problems (underperforming highly paid, ageing squad with a sense of entitlement largely replaced with younger more reasonably paid, hard working players). This will hopefully put the next manager in a stronger position if Arteta is unable to turn things around.
Arsenal is bringing me shame&ridicule all because of Arteta&kevin campbell seems to be the only one seeing any positive from the depressing football we are currently playing