Former Gunner rules out Arsenal but tips London to claim PL title

William Gallas has claimed that one of Tottenham or Chelsea will win the Premier League title this season, but not Arsenal.

Arsenal started the campaign well, but have gone off the boil in recent weeks, and have picked up just four points from their last five Premier League fixtures.

While none of our fanbase would have believed we were guaranteed to be in the title race, there was hope that we could be aiming for Champions League football for next term, but that is looking unlikely at present.

Former Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham defender William Gallas does believe that the league title will return to London this season however, although he is ruling our team out at present.

“This result confirms what I said a few weeks ago,” Gallas wrote on Instagram.

“It’s a London team which will win the Premier League this year.

“After seeing Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham play, I already know that it won’t be Arsenal who will win the Premier League.

“I look forward to next weekend to see Chelsea against Tottenham.

“I already regret the injury of Anderweireld, it’s the boss of Tottenham’s defense.

“Tottenham will be decrease a bit but you know what it’s still a big London derby and Mourinho is Back to Stamford Bridge.”

The Blues should secure victory over our North London rivals this weekend, and knock them off their perch having climbed to the top of the table in recent weeks.

Tottenham are not title contenders in my eyes, no matter how well both Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min are playing. Gareth Bale has been a passenger all this season, and the hype is going to be short-lived, but Arsenal’s season is hardly going to plan.

There is no way that I’m believing Tottenham are all of a sudden in the title race, nor can anyone expect injury-plagued pair Son or Kane could keep up this form, nor stay fit for an entire season.

Are any of you taking Spurs seriously in talk of the Premier League title?

Patrick