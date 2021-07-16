Former Gunner says Arsenal have shot themselves in the foot over Lacazette

Kevin Campbell says Arsenal has shot themselves in the foot again as Alexandre Lacazette nears ending his time at the club as a free agent.

The Frenchman has entered the last year of his current deal and it seems he will not be offered a new one.

The Gunners are in a similar situation they were in at the start of last season when they had to sort out the future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with the Gabon captain proving to be a key player in the previous campaign.

Arsenal eventually rewarded Aubameyang with a new contract.

But they will be more careful with Lacazette considering that Auba’s form dropped after he signed the deal and Campbell thinks it might be best for them to allow Lacazette to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season.

He admits that allowing him to stay until now is shooting themselves in the foot and they always do that.

However, he would support them if they decide not to give him a new contract despite his fine return last season.

He told Football Insider: “Arsenal have shot themselves in the foot so many times over player contracts.

“I think this is a unique situation with Lacazette though. If you are not sure about which striker to bring in, you have just got to roll the dice with Lacazette’s contract. They have done it in the past with Aubameyang and it worked out.

“If they are not going to agree on a new deal, it is obviously something that will be addressed next summer.

“Listen, maybe they could get money for him but if he stays he will be integral to how we play next season. He did well all things considered last season.

“I have no problem with him staying and leaving on a free next summer. The Covid situation has made things difficult.”