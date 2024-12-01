Former Gunner says Arsenal made West Ham look like ‘mannequins’

Arsenal delivered a scintillating first-half performance against West Ham, scoring five goals and demonstrating their attacking prowess. This emphatic display was a testament to Mikel Arteta’s tactical acumen and the cohesion within the squad, as the Gunners continue their push to remain in contention for the Premier League title.

The victory highlights Arsenal’s resurgence in form, particularly as they have now scored an impressive 13 goals in their last three competitive fixtures. This recent surge comes after a period of inconsistency, which was largely attributed to injuries to key players like Martin Odegaard. The Norwegian’s return has reinvigorated the side, with his influence evident in the demolition of West Ham.

Former Arsenal star Theo Walcott, who was on punditry duty during the game, heaped praise on the team’s performance. Speaking to the Daily Mail, he remarked on the seamless interplay between Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard:

“We’ve talked about the connection between Saka and Odegaard. Fantastic the fact he just recognises the space runs into Saka. It’s a training ground goal, it’s like they were playing against mannequins at times. You can clearly see what they’re trying to do, linkup play.”

Walcott’s analysis highlights the effectiveness of Arsenal’s attacking dynamics, particularly the understanding between Saka and Odegaard. Their ability to exploit space and execute well-rehearsed moves underscores the hard work put in during training sessions.

The match also showcased Arsenal’s ability to control the game, as they managed the second half carefully to preserve their energy and secure all three points. This balance between aggression and pragmatism will be crucial as they navigate a busy fixture schedule.

The victory against West Ham not only bolsters Arsenal’s confidence but also sends a strong message to their rivals. If they can maintain this level of performance, the Gunners are poised to challenge for the title in earnest.

