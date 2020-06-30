Former Gunner says Aubameyang is important but not bigger than the club

Arsenal’s top transfer priority this summer is to secure the future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the striker is arguably the club’s most important player.

The Gabon striker has given the club a hard time as they try to get him on a new deal and it appears as if the Mesut Ozil situation could repeat itself again this summer.

Aubameyang is an important part of the Arsenal team and getting him on a new deal would be brilliant, however, he is not bigger than the club, according to Arsenal legend, Ray Parlour.

He insists that Mikel Arteta would have to sit with the striker and convince him that he is an important part of the club’s future and would love to keep him.

However, if the striker has made up his mind that he wants to leave and play for a Champions League club, then he concedes that Arsenal would have to make a decision.

“Mikel will sit down with him and say, ‘we desperately want to keep you at the club’,” Parlour told Goal.

“But as a player, if he doesn’t want to stay and says he wants Champions League football, you’ve then got to make a big decision.

“No-one is bigger than the club, I know he is a very important player and I would love to see him stay, but the players have got the power now.

“They can put clubs in corners where they have to make big decisions about whether to keep them and let their contract run out like they did with Aaron Ramsey, or they say ‘how much can we get for him’ and then try and replace him.”