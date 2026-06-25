Former Gunner says Saka gave more than Madueke against Ghana

Patrick Vieira believes that England became more dangerous after Bukayo Saka replaced Noni Madueke in their frustrating draw against Ghana.

Saka is the first-choice right winger for the Three Lions, but he is managing an injury, which is why he has not started England’s last two matches.

Their final group match is against Panama, and they need a convincing win to progress as group winners, which could encourage Thomas Tuchel to start Saka.

Saka is one of the best players in the squad, and England tends to perform better when he is on the pitch. The Arsenal winger would be eager to make an impact if selected ahead of his club teammate Madueke.

England’s attacking influence with Saka

During his cameo against Ghana, Saka stretched the opposition defence and caused problems, and he will be expected to do similar against Panama, whether he starts or comes on as a substitute.

Vieira felt his introduction had a positive impact on the match, changing England’s attacking rhythm and giving them more control in advanced areas during the closing stages.

Vieira’s assessment of the match

He said via the Metro:

‘If England play teams like this again there will be a different approach and maybe different players on the field.

‘When Bukayo Saka was on the field at the end he brought something different to Noni Madueke. But overall I’m not worried about England’s performance.’

Vieira’s comments underline his belief that England remains in control of their tournament prospects despite a frustrating draw. His assessment also highlights the importance of individual quality in tight matches, with Saka’s ability to influence proceedings offering England an important tactical advantage going forward.

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