Former Gunner says they played like a Jose Mourinho team against Tottenham

Theo Walcott has commented on Arsenal’s performance in their 1-0 win against Tottenham, comparing the Gunners to a José Mourinho team.

Arsenal were in fantastic form, but they had to give up the majority of possession to Tottenham, forcing them to defend resolutely.

Spurs’ pressure on Arsenal explains why Gabriel Magalhães performed so well, earning the Man of the Match award.

While Arsenal’s attacking display wasn’t at its best, they managed to secure the win, prompting Walcott to liken their approach to that of a classic Mourinho side—focused on defence and grinding out results.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘It doesn’t really matter how they got it, it was a great result for Arsenal.

‘They showed again that they can mix it up, because they played almost like a Jose Mourinho side to see the game out.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are clearly an offensive team, but what is also impressive about how we play is that we are equally solid at the back.

This has formed the basis of our success over the last year, and we believe it will continue this way.

Our players do not seem tired of working hard to get the right results, and we trust them to win some trophies soon.

