Former Gunner set to follow Mikel Arteta and become a coach

Arsenal has produced some quality players from their academy for much of their existence and some fine managers have also played for the club.

The Gunners are being managed by one of their ex-players, as Mikel Arteta was their midfielder for the last years of his playing career.

The Spaniard has now won three trophies for the club as manager and helped them to earn a return to the Champions League.

Another former Gunner is looking to follow in his footsteps and step into football management at the end of his playing career.

A report in The Sun claims Aaron Ramsey is preparing to take his coaching badges and become a manager.

It quotes him saying: “It’s still early days for me, but I’m definitely going to do my coaching badges now that I’m back home and I’m able to do that on my doorstep.

“I’ll definitely do them over the next few years, but that’s just in case one day I do decide to go into it.

“I still feel like I’ve got a lot more years to play yet. That’s what I’m fully focused on.”

He returned to his boyhood club Cardiff City in this transfer window to extend his playing career further and will now start taking a coaching course to prepare for the end of his playing time.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have one of the world’s best playing philosophies, making it easier for our players to want to become managers.

Ramsey was a fine player for us and has enjoyed a storied career in the game. Having played for some top managers, he could be successful.