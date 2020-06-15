Former Gunner slams Arsenal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang contract situation

Arsenal is looking to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to a new contract as his current deal will expire at the end of next season.

The Gabon striker is arguably the club’s most important player at the moment because his goals are one of the reasons the club isn’t having any even worse season.

He joined the Gunners in 2018 for three-and-half seasons, but he has proven to be so much of a hit that it now looks like a mistake that the club didn’t give him a longer contract.

Mikel Arteta is desperate to keep him as a major part of his rebuilding of the club, but former Arsenal star, Kevin Campbell has slammed the club for how they have gone about the striker’s contract.

He claimed that they will struggle to replace him if they allow him to leave and that they should have signed him on to a new deal long before now.

“Aubameyang guarantees you goals, and if you sell your goals you’re in a very difficult position to replace them,” the ex-Arsenal striker said on Monday’s talkSPORT Breakfast.

“He’s guaranteed to get you 20 goals a season, minimum, so how are you going to replace that?

“If you don’t give him what he wants, it’s going to cost more to find someone to replace him, and even then they are not proven they can come in and do it.

“He’s in the building! Yes, he’s going to be 31 but he’s still lean, he’s still sharp, he’s still fast – this is the type of player you build around.

“I don’t know what they’re thinking at the club, but I’d have signed him a year ago!”