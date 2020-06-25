Former Gunner slams board decisions as a ‘joke’

Emmanuel Petit has claimed that Arsenal’s David Luiz is not the same player that won the Premier League with Chelsea in 2017, and the club has made another wrong decision in extending his stay.

The Brazilian has been under intense scrutiny after his diabolical 25 minute cameo against Manchester City last week, and while fans have come into pile on pressure on the club to cut ties with the 33 year-old, Arsenal rewarded him with a new contract.

Petit has now slammed the decision, claiming they have made a number of wrong decisions where transfers are involved.

Petit told Paddy Power News: “David Luiz hasn’t been a proper footballer for about three years. But I’m not surprised that he has been given a new contract at Arsenal, because I’ve been very disappointed in relation to the club’s activity in the transfer market.

“I’ve been particularly upset in relation to the defenders. We all know one of Arsenal’s major weaknesses is their defence and nothing has changed. This makes me miss Arsene Wenger.

“If I was David Luiz, of course I would sign a new deal and I would also say a prayer of thanks to the Arsenal directors every time I wake up. Even when he last won the Premier League with Chelsea, he’s not the same player any more. This guy has lost something.

“To be honest, it’s a joke. Find some proper defenders. Are you telling me there are no young talented defenders on the market? I just don’t get it.”

Pablo Mari does look like he could be a mainstay in defence, while William Saliba also looks a talent, but that doesn’t help the fact that we currently have to see out the season with David Luiz, Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis in some form.

Rob Holding, bar injuries, has been the better defender of the four available, but with him being unfit for much of the campaign he is likely still suffering from a lack from match practice.

Will Arteta bring Luiz back into the starting line-up at the weekend regardless of whether the other CBs are fit to feature? Who is our best defensive options remaining at present?

Patrick