Former Gunner snubs Arsenal contingent for his England World Cup XI

Paul Merson has claimed that he wouldn’t start with any Arsenal players if he was the England boss for the upcoming World Cup.

We have four potential players who could be on the plane to join Gareth Southgate as he looks to bring the World Cup home for the first time since 1966, with all of Ben White, Aaron Ramsdale, Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka all having featured for the Three Lions in the last 12 months.

Saka was one of the standout stars of the Euro 2020 tournament last summer, despite his young age and the fact that he wasn’t chosen to start in our first group game of the competition, but quickly earned his place in the team (and the English hearts), but even he hasn’t done enough to be get the recognition that he deserves where Paul Merson is concerned.

Our former star has claimed that he wouldn’t give any Arsenal player the nod to start if he was Southgate, when naming his preferred XI for the big competition in Qatar.

Merson’s named XI, as shown at the Metro:

Pickford;

Walker, Stones, Maguire;

Alexander-Arnold/James, Rice, Mount, Chilwell;

Foden, Kane, Sterling

Was the recent international break enough to convince fans that Pickford deserves to keep his place as number one? Has Saka really not done enough to be considered a regular for England?

Patrick

