Arsenal legend, Gilberto Silva admits it is upsetting that the club didn’t make the top four at the end of last season and he wants them back in Europe’s elite club competition soon.

Mikel Arteta’s men came agonisingly close to returning to the UCL at the end of the just-concluded campaign, but they fell short in the final weeks of the season.

They have to prepare for another assault when a new season resumes and Silva wants them to earn it this time.

The Brazilian was speaking about his former club recently and he insisted on Talk Sport:

‘Do you know what’s frustrating for all Arsenal fans? I think for me it was, they missed out on the opportunity to be in the Champions League.

‘Arsenal needs to get back to the top of the league because it’s so hard to see Arsenal in the last few years not playing in the Champions League and not fighting for the title.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need to return to the UCL very soon and it would be a clear show of progress if we clinch it in the next campaign.

The race for that top-four will be even tougher next time, which means we need to bolster our team further in this transfer window to stand a chance.

—————-

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Video – The Transfer Show: Could Scamacca be a good alternative to Gabriel Jesus for Arsenal?

Learn more about Arsenal’s proud history – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section