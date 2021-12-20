Former Gunner tells Arsenal to sign PL striker to ‘really threaten’ rivals

Alan Smith claims that Arsenal should be eyeing Ollie Watkins to lead the line, if they can persuade Aston Villa to accept a deal.

The Gunners currently have huge question marks over all of their options in attack, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah all enduring uncertain future.

While a new striker is expected to come into the squad next season, or possibly even in January, former Gunner Smith insists that the Villa star is one we should be keen on.

“Watkins is a striker I’d have thought Arsenal would look at,” Smith told Sky Sports.

“I’m not sure Steven Gerrard would be letting him go in a hurry.

“However, that kind of mobile central striker that will really threaten in behind defenders, perhaps, is a bit more like it.”

While I would be excited to see Ollie brought in, I’m not sure his asking price is going to prove attractive to our side. While there is no official asking price, you would assume that with Villa’s positive finances that they would demand a hefty fee for their main striker. I’d assume they would demand in excess of £60 Million with over three years remaining on his current deal, and I wouldn’t blame them.

Surely there is better options out there however for that sort of figure, someone who doesn’t have that British ‘tax’ added onto their asking price, or does anyone believe Watkins could prove to be value even at that sort of price?

Patrick