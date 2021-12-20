Arsenal News Latest News

Former Gunner tells Arsenal to sign PL striker to ‘really threaten’ rivals

Alan Smith claims that Arsenal should be eyeing Ollie Watkins to lead the line, if they can persuade Aston Villa to accept a deal.

The Gunners currently have huge question marks over all of their options in attack, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah all enduring uncertain future.

While a new striker is expected to come into the squad next season, or possibly even in January, former Gunner Smith insists that the Villa star is one we should be keen on.

“Watkins is a striker I’d have thought Arsenal would look at,” Smith told Sky Sports.

“I’m not sure Steven Gerrard would be letting him go in a hurry.

“However, that kind of mobile central striker that will really threaten in behind defenders, perhaps, is a bit more like it.”

While I would be excited to see Ollie brought in, I’m not sure his asking price is going to prove attractive to our side. While there is no official asking price, you would assume that with Villa’s positive finances that they would demand a hefty fee for their main striker. I’d assume they would demand in excess of £60 Million with over three years remaining on his current deal, and I wouldn’t blame them.

Surely there is better options out there however for that sort of figure, someone who doesn’t have that British ‘tax’ added onto their asking price, or does anyone believe Watkins could prove to be value even at that sort of price?

Patrick

  1. PJ-SA says:
    December 20, 2021 at 3:52 pm

    I like Watkins but I don’t think hes exceptional and more importantly def not value for money at that price.

    1. Sue says:
      December 20, 2021 at 4:41 pm

      👍

  2. Vinnie2000 says:
    December 20, 2021 at 4:41 pm

    Ollie Watkins would make Arsenal absolutely Unplayable!
    Watkins + Martinelli + Saka + ESR + Odegaard will be a Nightmare for most EPL teams!
    The only Striker Virgil Van Dijk is afraid of!
    But I Trust Gerrard! He would re-enact Luis Suarez 2013!
    He would rather Die than seeing Arsenal Prosper! He would do ANYTHING to Kill that move!
    Like Michael Owen, he has inexplicable Hatred for Arsenal!

  3. Arsenal2win says:
    December 20, 2021 at 5:05 pm

    Arsenal should look beyond England in their striker hunt & sign Paul Onuachu of Genk. That guy’s a beast of a striker.

    1. NY_Gunner says:
      December 20, 2021 at 5:35 pm

      @Arsenal2win
      Just checked out his YouTube vids. Dude is like 2 meters tall and a tap in/ header specialist. He’s the perfect target man.
      But he’s injured at the moment.
      Sanogo 2.0…😂

  4. Dan kit says:
    December 20, 2021 at 6:30 pm

    Ben Diaz from Blackburn
    Absolutely smashing up the championship and would cost a fraction of Watkins ,big clubs will be circling .

