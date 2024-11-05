Former Gunner tells Inter Milan how to beat Arsenal in the Champions League

Ahead of Arsenal’s Champions League clash with Inter Milan, former Arsenal defender Philippe Senderos has shared some insights on how the Italian side can handle the Gunners’ attacking threats. Arsenal has performed strongly in the Champions League this season accumulating seven points including a win over PSG, and they will be looking to maintain that momentum. However, Inter Milan is no stranger to European success, having reached the Champions League final in 2023, making them a formidable opponent.
