Former Gunner tells Inter Milan how to beat Arsenal in the Champions League

Senderos, who played for Arsenal from 2003 to 2010, highlighted the importance of containing Bukayo Saka, one of Arsenal’s key players. In his comments to La Gazzetta dello Sport, he explained that Saka is especially dangerous when given space. “Arsenal have great players: if you leave room for Bukayo Saka, he has the possibility of hurting you. In the Premier League, not only do they double up on him, but they also put a lot of pressure to stop the passes that should come to him, which are an important part of the team’s game,” Senderos remarked.

Senderos also emphasised that Inter needs to be defensively resilient, accepting moments when they must sit back and defend as a unit. “Inter must be strong in defence, accept the moments in which they have to defend as a team, know how to suffer: Arsenal can put you under pressure and you have to accept it,” he noted. He suggested that patience and discipline in defence would be essential, as well as capitalising on any counter-attacking opportunities that come their way.

Arsenal’s recent form and attacking style under Mikel Arteta make them a challenging team to face, and Inter will be prepared for a tough encounter. Senderos’ advice points to the need for Inter to disrupt Arsenal’s rhythm, focusing on nullifying Saka’s influence and staying compact when under pressure. It’s a tactical approach that could keep Inter competitive against an Arsenal side that has shown they are a serious contender in this Champions League campaign.