Former Gunner thinks benching Odegaard could make him improve

Martin Odegaard has not consistently displayed his most effective form over the past two Premier League campaigns, leading to growing questions about his role in the Arsenal starting line-up. The midfielder, however, has recently shown signs of fighting back, most notably when he came off the bench to deliver a decisive assist in the weekend’s victory over Newcastle United.

Odegaard did not start that match, as Eberechi Eze was preferred in the attacking midfield position. The former Crystal Palace player impressed with his creativity and influence, continuing to establish himself as an important figure in the squad. His productivity since being integrated into Arsenal’s midfield has been significant, increasing competition for places and placing further pressure on Odegaard to rediscover his best form.

Increased Competition in Midfield

The challenge posed by Eze represents the type of internal competition often seen at elite clubs, where established players must continually perform to maintain their place. Odegaard, long regarded as one of Arsenal’s most technically gifted individuals, is aware that a failure to regain his previous influence could see him spend more time on the bench.

Former Gunner Perry Groves has weighed in on the issue, suggesting that a spell outside the starting line-up could ultimately benefit Odegaard by reigniting his drive and sharpening his performances.

As cited by Metro Sport, Groves said, “He hasn’t been his free-flowing creative self, but what happens now is Eze comes in, and when you’re at a massive club, you have to lift your own personal performance, and that will spur Odegaard on. If you look at Sunday when Odegaard came on, he got straight into the pace of the game, and he ends up obviously getting the assist for the goal with a brilliant delivery from the corner.”

Finding the Right Response

Groves’ comments underline the expectation that competition should be viewed as a positive force rather than a setback. By responding to the challenge with renewed determination, Odegaard has the opportunity to raise his level and reaffirm his importance to the team.

Arsenal supporters will hope that his contribution against Newcastle is a turning point, enabling him to combine his natural creativity with the consistency needed to thrive in a demanding league campaign. While competition for places remains fierce, Odegaard has the quality to rise to the occasion and remind everyone why he has long been considered one of the club’s most important players.

