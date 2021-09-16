Former Gunner thrilled that European giants want Arsenal youngster

Kevin Campbell is thrilled by the progress that Arsenal prospect, Charlie Patino, has made to the point that reports have linked him with a move to Barcelona.

Patino has been one of Arsenal’s best youth players and he has been tipped to follow the likes of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe to make a first-team breakthrough soon.

The Gunners remain a club that gives chances to their youngsters and they believe Patino is on the right path to a breakthrough.

Former Arsenal star, Campbell says several players have shown much promise and failed to meet expectations and he would not want to put pressure on Patino to shine for the club’s first team.

However, he insists that with clubs like Barcelona looking to sign him when he hasn’t even kicked a ball for the Arsenal first-team yet, it shows that he is very talented.

He also urged for caution in the midfielder’s development as he progresses at the club.

Campbell said to Football Insider: “We have seen it so many times.

“Charlie Patino has not kicked a ball in the first team yet. He is youngster with talent but there is loads of them. He’s got big potential but we have seen plenty of those not make it.

“I don’t want to put any extra pressure on a young man. When he gets his chance we will see if he can cut it.

“It’s amazing that there is talk of Barcelona when he hasn’t even kicked a ball for Arsenal yet. Let’s cool the jets a little bit and take out time with him. He needs space to develop.

“He is definitely not the finished article although he is immensely talented.”