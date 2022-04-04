Former Gunner tips Arsenal to finish above struggling Chelsea

Former Arsenal star Ray Parlour believes they could leapfrog Chelsea and finish third in the Premier League this season if they beat the Blues.

The Gunners have been in great form in this new year and that has kept them firmly in the Champions League race.

Chelsea has been third on the league table for a long time, but Brentford beat them 4-1 at home at the weekend and that has made them vulnerable to the clubs below them.

Arsenal needs to keep winning because Tottenham and Manchester United are also battling for a top-four spot with them.

But Parlour believes if they keep doing well and avoid a defeat in their rescheduled game against Chelsea, they could finish this campaign above the Blues.

He said on Talk Sport: “Arsenal have got to go play Chelsea them at Stamford Bridge.

“If they can somehow get a result against Chelsea, which we have seen Brentford do, then suddenly third place might be up for grabs for Spurs or Arsenal.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Finishing third on the league table would be an amazing achievement, and it is possible if Chelsea keeps faltering.

However, for now, we just need to focus on winning one game at a time and secure a return to the Champions League.