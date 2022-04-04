Former Arsenal striker Eduardo has tipped Bukayo Saka to take up the captain’s armband, with current leader Alexandre Lacazette linked with an exit this summer.

The Frenchman was given the armband following Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s demotion from the role, and after leading by example, Laca was then named as the captain moving forwards.

Whilst there is no qualms over his role at present, Arsenal are expected to splash out on a new striker in the coming window, which could mean an exit for Alex when his contract expires at the end of the term, or he may well be resigned to playing less first-team football than he is currently enjoying.

With Lacazette’s future very-much up in the air at present, a number of names have been tipped as potential replacements as captain, and Eduardo believes that Saka sets the example of who a captain should be.

“It’s so difficult to predict who will be Arsenal’s next captain. That role isn’t necessarily as political as it is at other clubs,” Eduardo is quoted as saying at an event (via CaughtOffside).

“It’s very easy in other teams to pick out who should be captain and why, and usually it’s down to who has been there the longest, but that’s not necessarily the case with Arsenal.

“During my time with the club, it was Cesc Fabregas and then Robin van Persie. But it always changed after that; Per Mertesacker came in and took the armband, you’ve had Laurent Koscielny, Granit Xhaka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

“I think maybe it’s a role you could give to Bukayo Saka. It has to be someone who sets an example, someone who delivers on the pitch, and someone who is consistently going to play – and you have to say he ticks all of those boxes. Maybe they should give it to him.”

While I would have no issues with Saka being named captain, I think I’d prefer if he was allowed to continue as he is. Yes, he is a leader on the pitch and plays with passion as we would want from our leaders, but he should be allowed to continue without the pressure of the armband personally.

I’m still in the thinking that Tierney should be the man to take over from Lacazette in the near future, with Saka, Gabriel Magalhaes, Martin Odegaard and Aaron Ramsdale all worthy names to be picked as vice-captain, with the Scot surely one who ticks all the same boxes.

How would you feel about Saka being brought in as captain?

