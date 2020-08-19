Former Gunner tips four Arsenal exits to cover Gabriel fee

Charlie Nicholas has tipped Arsenal to cash-in on the likes of Shkodran Mustafi, Sokratis, Calum Chambers and Rob Holding and spend their combined fee to bring Gabriel Magalhaes in.

The Brazilian defender has been strongly linked with a move to the Emirates this summer, with varying reports claiming that a deal has already been agreed, and Nicholas for one believes the deal must happen, naming those who should make way for his signature.

“Gabriel must come in,” Nicholas told Sky Sports (via HITC). “Would he be a good signing? If we can get Gabriel then we have got a bit of pace and a bit of power there.

“Luiz was signed on a one-year contract, as a squad player and maybe play a back three occasionally. But Mustafi will be sold. He’s injured just now. But he will be sold. He has to go.

“Sokratis, I think will say ‘at my stage, I have to go’. Rob Holding, nothing against him, I don’t think Arsenal’s helped him, it was the wrong move at the wrong time for the lad and I think if the right offer comes in then he will go.

“Obviously, Calum Chambers, who has been in and out of the club an unbelievable amount of time and will have to go for his own sake rather than his long-term future at Arsenal because it doesn’t exist. So, there will be four out, you get the money in and you replace it.”

I’d actually be quite disappointed to see Chambers leave the club actually, as I see him as very good player when fit, with the latter being the main issue obviously. His versatility of playing anywhere across the back, as well as as a defensive midfielder shouldn’t be discounted either, but more highlight the footballing intelligence that he possesses.

Mustafi is of course the biggest other casualty according to Nicholas, with the German being our mainstay at CB since the return to action in June, but I can’t say I would be disappointed by his departure, although I would be a little surprised.

Will Arsenal really look to make wholesale changes this summer? Which of the four would you be most disappointed to see leave the club?

Patrick