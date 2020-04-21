Former Gunner tips Man City to join Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang race

Charlie Nicholas reckons that Manchester City will join the race for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer.

The Arsenal captain is one of the top players that could be on the move when the transfer window reopens and his current situation makes him a good target.

He would have just one season left on his Arsenal contract when this campaign finishes and the Gunners are struggling to convince him to stay.

Reports claim that Aubameyang wants £300k per week to stay or else he will look to join another team.

Barcelona, Liverpool and Manchester United are three of several teams who want to sign him, but Nicholas reckons that Premier League holders, Manchester City will join the race too.

He claims that the Gabon striker would struggle to get into the starting XI at Liverpool and Manchester United, but they could sign him as a replacement for Sergio Aguero at Manchester City as the Argentinean star approaches the end of his stay at the Etihad.

Nicholas wrote as quoted by the Sun: “I do not think Aubameyang is seeking to leave. He is a superstar at Arsenal.

“He was only a star at Dortmund. If he is thinking about leaving, are Manchester United going to give you more opportunities as it stands? I do not think so.

“Would he get into Liverpool’s side? No.

“Manchester City could be an option so that he could replace Sergio Aguero, but the only alternatives are two giants of Spain, but I do not think he is that type.

“If it was City or the two giants, I would accept it, but the rest I cannot be convinced that he would be guaranteed game time.

“The signs are still promising, but the weakness of Arsenal to deliver contracts is what terrifies me more than anything.

“My gut feeling is that he will be sold to allow the restructure of Mikel Arteta’s team.”