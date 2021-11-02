Former Gunner to use connections to work his way back into management

Former Arsenal defender Sol Campbell is keen to get back into management, and admits that he is looking to use his connections to help him do just that.

The 47 year-old famously left Tottenham to join us on a free transfer back in 2001, becoming one of the famous Invincibles of 2003-04, before leaving to join Portsmouth in 2006. He eventually returned for a short stint in 2010 as well, and made plenty of friends during his time in football, playing for five different clubs as well as the England team during his career.

Since hanging up his playing boots, he has enjoyed two short stints as a manager, with Macclesfield Town and Southend United, but has since been out of work for just over a year.

Sol now admits that he is keen to use his connections within the industry to learn how to become a better manager, that will hopefully help him to return to management.

Sol Campbell: “I am travelling to different clubs, watching managers around Europe and learning. I have got some friends in football, I am going to see Patrick Vieira at Crystal Palace. I am really happy for him. You can learn from these guys, that is what you have to do.” pic.twitter.com/kwjt2oSyFt — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) November 2, 2021

Sol was an amazing leader, and an amazing defender during his playing career, but I can’t say he ever struck me as the managerial type. I had the same feelings when Tony Adams tried his hand at management, and that panned out as expected, but if Campbell is serious about learning from his counterparts then he could well have the right mentality to give this some serious effort.

With the right opportunity and the right mentality, there is no reason why he couldn’t be a success, but we will have to wait and see how this one pans out.

