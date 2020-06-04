Former Gunner unconvinced by Arsenal’s top-four chances

Charlie Nicholas has expressed doubts over Arsenal’s chances of making the top four this season despite the progress they have made under Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard became the club’s manager late last year after they had made a very poor start under Unai Emery.

Emery’s final weeks in charge saw him lose the dressing room and players became very unconvinced about the playing style they were being asked to play.

However, the appointment of Arteta has reinvigorated the team with the former Arsenal midfielder having a better impact on the club’s players and also being a better man-manager.

He has improved the performances of players whom the club had even given up on after giving everyone a second chance to make a name for themselves.

The Gunners remain unbeaten in domestic competitions this year, but there have been far too many draws in their results and Nicholas reckons that they would do better, but they are unlikely to finish inside the top four.

‘Mikel Arteta was bringing something to Arsenal [before the enforced break],’ the Gunners legend told Sky Sports.

‘Yes, there were far too many draws and we were finding it hard to score goals at the start.

‘Am I convinced that the defenders at the club will be able to adapt and make it better? I’m not to be honest.

‘We’re talking about David Luiz. William Saliba is coming in but he won’t be able to start until next season.

‘I think this period will have helped because the players needed time to get up to speed. But I still think they need a clear-out and new players to come in.

‘It should improve a bit but I’m not convinced it will improve enough to get Arsenal back into the top-four.’