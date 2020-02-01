Former Gunner unimpressed with Arsenal transfer window branding it a punishment

Arsenal transfer window not great declares Charlie Nicholas.

Former Arsenal striker Charlie Nicholas is less than impressed with the transfer business done by Arsenal in January.

Arsenal brought in defenders Pablo Mari from Flamengo and Southampton’s Cedric Soares, both on loan, however, Nicholas speaking on Sky Sports was hardly complimentary.

“It’s not exactly Hollywood… but Arsenal spent the wrong way for the last two and a half three seasons,” Nicholas told Sky Sports as quoted by the Star.

“Now we’re getting a punishment for it. At least Arteta has identified that the big problem we’ve all known for three or four years is defenders.

“It’s not a great window for Arsenal but it’s a reality check.”

Nicholas is never slow to have a pop at his former club and I usually call him out on it but it has to be said, he does have a point.

This is no reflection on either of the new acquisitions, they could easily turn out to be decent players but two loan players when you are struggling down in tenth place when the window shut is hardly inspiring.

Arsenal needs quality in quite a few areas and while the youngsters are doing grand the squad is not one that looks like it can challenge for the title anytime soon.

Obviously, this is just the start and Mikel Arteta is doing a great job all things considered but when a club of Arsenal’s stature is reduced to bargain basement business, something has gone horribly wrong and Nicholas is absolutely correct to put the blame on past mistakes.

The rooster has come home to roost.