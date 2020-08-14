Former Gunner urges Arsenal to keep star man, by signing top players

Robin van Persie has urged Arsenal to sign world-class players in their bid to persuade Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to stay with them beyond the expiry of his current contract.

The Gunners have been in talks with Aubameyang over a new deal for some time now, but progress has not necessarily been made.

The Gunners are keen to keep hold of him, but he hasn’t committed his future to them as he considers whether he can achieve his career goals with them.

He has been the club’s key player since Mikel Arteta became their manager and he scored all the goals in the semi-final and final of the FA Cup as the Gunners won the competition for the 14th time in the just-concluded season.

Van Persie was speaking about his former side this season and he claimed that a top player like Aubameyang will want the club to sign top-class players because he will want to play with players that are on his level.

Van Persie told Stats Perform News as cited by the Mail: ‘Arsenal would like for him to stay, he hasn’t really come out yet with his opinion. He got asked the question after the FA Cup final and he didn’t answer so I don’t know.

‘I don’t know what he thinks, I don’t know what Arsenal have offered him and I’m not really talking about money, I’m more talking about players because players like him want to play with world-class players. He is a world-class player in my opinion, and he wants to be surrounded by world-class players.’