Former Gunner urges Arsenal to make a move for La Liga star

Arsenal legend, Lauren has hailed Thomas Partey and is encouraging the Gunners to make their move for him.

The Ghanaian box-to-box midfielder has been one of the top players in the world for some time now and his performances in the Champions League last season has earned him even more admirers.

Arsenal needs some steel in their midfield and he has emerged as their top target ahead of the new season.

The Gunners have reportedly approached Atletico Madrid to sign him, but the Spaniards have made it clear that they will only allow him to leave if his release clause is paid.

The midfielder is also keen to make the move with reports claiming that he has turned down the offer of a new deal.

But Arsenal is struggling to get the money to get the deal done, but Lauren thinks that the midfielder is a top player and he will be a solid addition to the Gunners’ starting XI.

“He’s a top player. He’s been improving under [Diego] Simeone,” the former Arsenal man said as quoted by the Daily Star.

“We’ve seen this guy since his early days with Mallorca, so he stepped up to a bigger club with Atletico Madrid and kept performing well, improving year after year.

“Before he was used as a holding midfielder.

“Now he can pass the ball, play with the striker, have shots from outside the box and even score important goals, as we saw last year in the Champions League.

“If Arsenal decide to sign him, I think it will be a fantastic addition in the middle of the park.”