Former Gunner urges Arsenal to prioritise signing La Liga star

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has urged Arsenal to prioritise the signing of Thomas Partey this summer.

The Gunners will look to strengthen Mikel Arteta’s team before next season, even though the coronavirus pandemic will affect how much they will spend.

They have been linked with moves for several players this summer and one name that almost everyone wants to see them sign is Partey.

The Ghanaian has emerged as one of the best midfielders in Europe this season, and his fine performances for Atletico Madrid have attracted Arsenal’s attention.

With limited resources, the Gunners might struggle to pay the Spaniard’s asking price and that could see them turn their attention to their other targets.

However, Campbell has urged Arteta’s side to make signing Partey a priority because the midfielder has the qualities of the player that they are missing at the moment.

Campbell told Sky Sports as quoted by Metro: ‘I think the most important one of the three is Thomas Partey.

‘That holding midfielder with a bit of toughness who is good on the ball. ‘He will go seamless into the Premier League.

‘He’s the one player we’ve lacked at Arsenal and having that defensive shield for the back four or five is going to be really important.’

The Gunners have reportedly made their move for him, but they haven’t satisfied the conditions that Atleti has set.