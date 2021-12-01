Former Gunner urges Arsenal to take ‘big opportunity’ signature

Kevin Campbell has urged Arsenal to follow through with their reported interest in signing Renato Sanches from Lille.

The midfielder is being strongly linked with a move away from the French champions, with the player himself talking to L’Equipe (via Football Italia) claiming that he is ‘ready’ to play for a bigger club.

While some could argue that Sambi Lokonga’s recent performances means that we have no need for another midfield option, given we already have Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey in the squad, with both Mo Elneny and Ainsley Maitland-Niles as back-ups for the role also.

Campbell believes he should be signed however, claiming he is experienced as well as young, a rare combination at the top level.

‘I think he would be very good if they can get him in,’ Campbell told the Football Insider.

‘He’s suffered with injuries but he’s still young. He’s a powerhouse in that midfield – he can pick the ball up, run, he can shoot, he can create.

‘No disrespect to him but against Liverpool, for example, Sambi Lokonga was taken off by Arteta to save him. He was getting robbed time after time in that midfield.

‘Maybe there needs to be a bit more experience in there, and Sanches would bring it.

‘There’s a big opportunity for Arsenal – they’re still fifth in the table. They will be trying to improve the top end of the pitch and pushing for those top four places.’

I definitely have too many reservations about the Portuguese to back his signature, but if the club is seriously interested, then who knows?

I certainly wasn’t certain about Ramsdale’s signature, nor did I have any idea that Lokonga or Nuno Tavares could have an immediate impact for the first-team, so it would be naive to question our interest in Sanches if the reports proved to be true.

Do you believe Sanches should be a priority in the near future?

Patrick