Former Gunner urges Arteta to rip the team apart

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has told Mikel Arteta that he should rip the team apart n rebuild, before adding that William Saliba has to be in the set-up.

The Gunners endured a toorid campaign in 19-20, and it remains to be seen whether the season is even going to get finished, but it has already shown us enough that some players are no longer good enough.

The defence has been terrible, and we have relied too heavily on Aubameyang, and there is definitely call for wholesale changes.

Campbell said: “He [Arteta] already knows what he’s going to get from [Mesut] Ozil, from [Alexandre] Lacazette, from Sokratis [Papastathopoulos], from David Luiz and all the experienced guys because he’s coached against them at Man City.

“He knows what they are, he knows they’re not stupid. But what’s he going to get from these talented youngsters, do they have the right attitude for Arsenal?

“If they don’t, they’ve got to go. It’s so important he gets ruthless with everyone, because we could be waiting on a [Ainsley] Maitland-Niles to cross that gap and it never happens.

“You’ll always feel a bit sorry, say he never got the chance, but it’s nonsense now, it’s his fourth manager and the jury’s still out so something’s got to give.

“He knows what he’s going to get from the [Shkodran] Mustafis of this world. He’s got to recruit new. Saliba’s coming in, fantastic, we want Saliba in there.

“We want someone horrible at the back, probably another centre-half in there. Rob Holding, we’ve not heard about him, he’s another one that will be tested.

“Arteta has come from a place at City where you know what you’re going to get, these guys are trusted, they’ve got that consistency to perform.

“We had it, but we haven’t got it anymore, and it’s going to have to be a ruthless streak, that’s why I say rip it up and start again.

“Arteta, for me, is going to start doing that now because he hasn’t got time to be messing about.”

Is Saliba one to build the team around? Does Maitland-Niles deserve to stay at Arsenal? Which players would you be most distraught at losing? Is there more wrong with the squad than there is right?

