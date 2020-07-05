Former Gunner urges Aubameyang to do one thing before making decision on future

Sol Campbell has urged Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to ask himself if he trusts that Mikel Arteta and Arsenal FC will make the necessary improvements to get back them back to the top.

The Gabon international is into the final 12 months of his playing deal at present, but with the current season having been delayed by the Coronavirus pandemic, the transfer window has since been moved.

Aubameyang’s future is very much in the air currently, with the striker so far having refused to agree terms over an extension, and he doesn’t appear to be ready to make the decision on his future at the moment.

Sol Campbell believes that his decision should be down to his belief in whether Arsenal can return to challenging up the table by making the right signings this summer, and that a conversation needs to be had with Arteta.

‘He’s got to settle down and have a conversation with the manager and he needs to have a clear understanding of what they’re looking to spend, who they’re trying to get in,’ Campbell told Stadium Astro.

‘It’s going to come down to trust, can he trust the club to say, right we are looking for x, y and z, we’re going to bring two or three players in and I think they’ll push us on to really challenge for the top four or really you never know, the Premiership.

‘He needs to sit down with his people and have a serious conversation about where the club is going in the next two or three years, because he hasn’t got five years, six years to say let’s see how it goes, he needs almost instant success now.’

Campbell adds that it isn’t about the amount of money spent which will decide who will win the title, but the right signings at the right time.

‘Sometimes you need to spend a lot of money, but, sometimes you get really lucky and have a lucky, fantastic year. You’ve got to say Leicester, they just kept on going, it does happen,’ the former England international added.

‘I think he [Arteta] is trustworthy, there’s no doubt, he [Aubameyang] has to decide himself where he wants to go in his heart and soul and spirit. Where does he feel that.

‘If I can do it here I’ll just stay here I’ll give it a go, I believe they’re going to get two or three players in and I’ll believe in them’.

‘That’s what it comes down to, no one’s got a crystal ball, it doesn’t matter, you can spend £150-200 million, it doesn’t bring you any trophies.

‘It can probably help the profile of the players around you, but not necessarily end up winning something. Sometimes you’ve got to trust yourself, your own instinct and hope it matches up with the hierarchy.’

Will Arteta be given the funds needed to make the necessary changes this summer? Will the recent upturn in form help the coach persuade our top goalscorer to extend his stay at the Emirates?

Patrick