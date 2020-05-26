Former Gunner urges club to sign Tottenham-linked midfielder

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has urged the club to follow through with their interest in Ryan Fraser this summer.

The Bournemouth midfielder is set to become a free agent next month, and is expected to have a number of offers on the table with the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham linked.

It remains to be seen whether the Scottish international will agree to a short-term deal, which would allow him to see out the remainder of the current campaign before deciding on his future, or whether he will cut ties before the season’s end.

Former star Campbell insists that Fraser would be a good signing, especially given that he will not come for a fee.

KC said: “You can get Ryan Fraser on a free transfer, his assists for Bournemouth were double figures last year, I know he suffered injuries but he’s still been having a decent season.

“That’s playing for Bournemouth, when you’re playing for Arsenal, he’s going to get more of the ball in the positions he wants and give more opportunities, because there’s a lot more threats for Arsenal than some of these other teams.”

Fraser notched up eight goals and 15 assists in all competitions for Bournemouth in the 18-19 season, before he admittedly had his head turned last summer.

The 26 year-old now looks increasingly likely to get his desired move in the coming months, although he isn’t expected to be allowed to play for us until the beginning of next season, even if he was to quit Bournemouth before the end of the campaign.

Is there any doubt that Fraser would be a good addition to our side? Which player should be most worried about losing minutes to the Scot?

Patrick