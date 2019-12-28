Former Gunner urges Mikel Arteta to do a massive clear out at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta

Paul Merson offers a stern transfer warning to Mikel Arteta.

Paul Merson has warned Mikel Arteta of the task at hand as the Spaniard looks to build his Arsenal team.

The former midfielder took charge of Arsenal in their game against Bournemouth and it ended in a 1-1 draw.
Merson thinks that almost nothing changed in that performance to suggest that it wasn’t Arsene Wenger or Unai Emery that was still the club’s manager.

He warned Arteta not to get carried away by the result and insists that the Spaniard is in for a busy summer if he is serious about changing Arsenal’s fortune as their manager.

Writing for Star Sports, the Arsenal legend claimed:

“He’s got to have a massive clear-out in the summer in my opinion, start over and get them doing the things he wants in pre-season.

“Arteta got his best players on the pitch on his debut as Arsenal boss but it might as well have been Arsene Wenger or Unai Emery.

“What’s the difference?

“They let in a weak goal and played way too open. And they look just as vulnerable as ever. It’s early days but I think he’s got his work cut out.

“He’s deluded if he thinks he can take this team anywhere in its current form because the players are not up to it and the mentality is not right.”

I think it is far too early for Merson or anyone to judge this team under Arteta. He needs to be given time and there may well be players in the team right now that most people want sold that could be turned into huge assets under the Spaniard. Time is so important here.

Arsenal will take on Chelsea in their next league match and the performance in that game will go a long way to determining what we can expect from Arteta going forward.

Updated: December 28, 2019 — 8:59 am

  1. Enda
    Enda

    Merson is a twat

    Reply
  2. Roshan
    Roshan

    These are the players I would be bringing in. All can be bought for around $135m and would instantly improve us. Selling Xhaka and Auba/Laca could pay around $90m of it.

    D. Upamecano–$50M
    I. Sangare–$25M
    M. Dembele(Lyon) $40M
    D. Szoboszlai-$20M
    $135m

    We need to buy a promising young RB & LB as well.

    Leno
    Bellerin Upamencano Salilba Tierney
    Sangare Torreira Szoboszlai
    Pepe Dembele Martinelli

    Reply
    1. ACE
      ACE

      Upamecano, Sangare and Szoboszlai
      would be an incredible January haul
      if AFC decide to move on Auba and
      Xhaka before the close of the window.

      The projected transfer fees of all
      the players would make these deals
      a financial wash and imho Arsenal
      would be gaining three POTENTIAL
      SUPERSTARS that could conceivably
      lock down there respected positions
      for the next decade.

      I would add Y Atal or Serginho Dest
      as HB long term replacement @ RB

      Reply
  3. Sue
    Sue

    Try telling us something we don’t know, Mers!!!

    Reply

