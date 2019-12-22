Former Gunner urges Mikel Arteta to offload four high profile Arsenal stars

Mikel Arteta should make some high-profile sales in the next transfer window reckons Charlie Nicholas.

There had been claims that the club won’t be busy in the transfer market until next summer, but Charlie Nicholas is predicting a different approach.

According to Nicholas, the Gunners are not only set to sign new players, but they are prepared to offload the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mesut Ozil, Alexandre Lacazette and Granit Xhaka.

Aubameyang has been unsettled in London, while Lacazette has been struggling for game time, Mesut Ozil has done more off-field than he has done on the field, while Granit Xhaka hasn’t recovered from falling out with the fans.

Nicholas claims: “Defensively, in midfield, in attack – Aubameyang’s all over the place, [Alexandre] Lacazette doesn’t get a game and feels unloved – he might have to sell them to get some money in,” he told Sky Sports when discussing the new Arsenal boss.

“The other issues, the big ones, are the leadership issues that he has to take on.

“Does Ozil fit? No, well he can go. Xhaka? There is interest from Hertha Berlin, you can go because what you did would not suit what I want. There are many big decisions to make.

“It’s easy to say get rid of six or seven players but they aren’t ready to replace them yet, so that’s the hard part.

“But the first thing he must do is walk in the dressing room and say ‘here’s my rules, here’s the way I’m doing things, I’m leading this football team now so get on board or move on’.

“It’s as basic as that for Arsenal to start the proceedings.

“It’s not easy, with the state Arsenal are in nothing is easy. Forget about style, because they don’t have a style, he needs to go in there and sort the issues.”

Is there really too much there from Nicholas that one can disagree with? I make him right, to be honest, these players have not shown that they really care deep down, none of them looks happy and a parting of ways could be a very good thing.

Money will be raised from the sales and that means new players that suit what Arteta wants to do. The last thing he needs is to be burdened with excess baggage.