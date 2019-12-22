Former Gunner urges Mikel Arteta to offload four high profile Arsenal stars

Mikel Arteta should make some high-profile sales in the next transfer window reckons Charlie Nicholas.
There had been claims that the club won’t be busy in the transfer market until next summer, but Charlie Nicholas is predicting a different approach.
According to Nicholas, the Gunners are not only set to sign new players, but they are prepared to offload the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mesut Ozil, Alexandre Lacazette and Granit Xhaka.
Aubameyang has been unsettled in London, while Lacazette has been struggling for game time, Mesut Ozil has done more off-field than he has done on the field, while Granit Xhaka hasn’t recovered from falling out with the fans.
Nicholas claims: “Defensively, in midfield, in attack – Aubameyang’s all over the place, [Alexandre] Lacazette doesn’t get a game and feels unloved – he might have to sell them to get some money in,” he told Sky Sports when discussing the new Arsenal boss.
“The other issues, the big ones, are the leadership issues that he has to take on.
“Does Ozil fit? No, well he can go. Xhaka? There is interest from Hertha Berlin, you can go because what you did would not suit what I want. There are many big decisions to make.
“It’s easy to say get rid of six or seven players but they aren’t ready to replace them yet, so that’s the hard part.
“But the first thing he must do is walk in the dressing room and say ‘here’s my rules, here’s the way I’m doing things, I’m leading this football team now so get on board or move on’.
“It’s as basic as that for Arsenal to start the proceedings.
“It’s not easy, with the state Arsenal are in nothing is easy. Forget about style, because they don’t have a style, he needs to go in there and sort the issues.”
Is there really too much there from Nicholas that one can disagree with? I make him right, to be honest, these players have not shown that they really care deep down, none of them looks happy and a parting of ways could be a very good thing.
Money will be raised from the sales and that means new players that suit what Arteta wants to do. The last thing he needs is to be burdened with excess baggage.
well said prince charlie, i agree with every word .the sooner we get rid of these players the sooner arsenal football club will be back to normal. i cannot wait for this to happen.
If our executives have good connections, we would have some offers in January
A trade or a loan would be better than nothing
I do think that of all the players and after watching the game between Everton and Arsenal, we do need Xhaka, Abu and Laca. But we do0nt need Ozil. He is much of a politician and bad influence of late. Xhaka had a blind of a game. Laca is very good but needs a coach who trusts him, Auba is the same thing
Auba has no earthy interest in
extending his current contract and
IMHO AFC cant afford ANOTHER luxury
player who isnt prepared to fight
for the badge. I do rate Auba, but
if RM are serious about there
interest than Raul, Edu and MA would
be fools to not move him on. The
reported transfer figure could allow
the club to be aggressive in
targeting a Top Quality CB like
Upamecano, Lewis Dunk, Nathen Ake,
Ruben Diaz, etc.
Herrha Berlin’s reported interest and
possible bid for Granit Xhaka
could result in AFC aggressively
pursuing Thomas Partey as his more
than capable replacement.
Considering the state of the club
ATM, what knowledgeable Arsenal fans
wouldn’t prefer that trade off of
players?
Upamecano would be good
xhaka finally had one good game after being poor all season. THat’s not enough to warrant Arsenal keeping him. Needs to go along with the others in that list. Xhaka at least puts in the effort every match and just isnt good. The others seem not to care as much and would rather be somewhere else.
If the players wont bleed for the club like Mikel said he will they will be gone. Ruthless is one of his key attributes hes claimed he has so we will see 1st hand how he puts the players in order and who has to go!
I like it because if they dont care then they wont try 100%… we need that and more atm.
Priorities
I would offload Ozil, Mkhitaryan Xhaka, Mustafi, Sokratis, Niles first
I’m fine with offloading Aubameyang and Lacazette as long as we get a prolific striker and a quality LW
Relying on Martinelli and Saka is suicide
If Kroenke is predictably unwilling
to financially support the club in
January than Raul, Edu and MA will
have no choice but 2 shop around the
likes of Auba, Xhaka, Ozil, and
possibly Laca. I personally wouldnt
lose a minutes sleep if MA walked
in to Rauls office and outlined these
desired moves starting Jan 1.
Auba to RM for Isco and £15M
Xhaka to HB for £30M
Ozil on loan to Fenerbache
Bellerin to Barca or Inter Milan for
£35M
El Neny to SOMEBODY for £10-15M
Socratis to SOMEBODY for £10M
Offer RBL ESR and £35M for Dayot
Upamecano
Offer AM £40M for Thomas Partey
Offer £25M for Y Atal from Nice
to replace Bellerin.
If Arsenal are able to move on Auba,
Xhaka, Bellerin and one of El Neny
or Socratis the collected sales from
these deals could conceivably pay
for the additions I mentioned above.
If AFC are aggressive(FOR FREAKING
ONCE) in January there is no reason
that MA shouldnt send out this team
once the window closes. I personally
would be over the moon with this
startin 11!
Laca
Martinelli..Isco..Pepe
Partey..Torreria
Saka..Upanecano..CC..Atal
Leno
OT.. What a howler from De Gea, just for a change 🤣
Auba and Xhaka sell in January, try to offload the other two during the summer. Auba I’d rather make money on and reinvest than watch him trod around for half a season more and probably ignore Arteta. He doesn’t seem committed and I’d rather finish season w/ Martinelli and laca, and money to rebuild.