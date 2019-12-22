Former Gunner urges Mikel Arteta to offload four high profile Arsenal stars

Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta should make some high-profile sales in the next transfer window reckons Charlie Nicholas.

There had been claims that the club won’t be busy in the transfer market until next summer, but Charlie Nicholas is predicting a different approach.

According to Nicholas, the Gunners are not only set to sign new players, but they are prepared to offload the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mesut Ozil, Alexandre Lacazette and Granit Xhaka.

Aubameyang has been unsettled in London, while Lacazette has been struggling for game time, Mesut Ozil has done more off-field than he has done on the field, while Granit Xhaka hasn’t recovered from falling out with the fans.

Nicholas claims: “Defensively, in midfield, in attack – Aubameyang’s all over the place, [Alexandre] Lacazette doesn’t get a game and feels unloved – he might have to sell them to get some money in,” he told Sky Sports when discussing the new Arsenal boss.

“The other issues, the big ones, are the leadership issues that he has to take on.

“Does Ozil fit? No, well he can go. Xhaka? There is interest from Hertha Berlin, you can go because what you did would not suit what I want. There are many big decisions to make.

“It’s easy to say get rid of six or seven players but they aren’t ready to replace them yet, so that’s the hard part.

“But the first thing he must do is walk in the dressing room and say ‘here’s my rules, here’s the way I’m doing things, I’m leading this football team now so get on board or move on’.

“It’s as basic as that for Arsenal to start the proceedings.

“It’s not easy, with the state Arsenal are in nothing is easy. Forget about style, because they don’t have a style, he needs to go in there and sort the issues.”

Is there really too much there from Nicholas that one can disagree with? I make him right, to be honest, these players have not shown that they really care deep down, none of them looks happy and a parting of ways could be a very good thing.

Money will be raised from the sales and that means new players that suit what Arteta wants to do. The last thing he needs is to be burdened with excess baggage.

Updated: December 22, 2019 — 2:08 pm

  1. gerry burke
    gerry burke

    well said prince charlie, i agree with every word .the sooner we get rid of these players the sooner arsenal football club will be back to normal. i cannot wait for this to happen.

  2. gotanidea
    gotanidea

    If our executives have good connections, we would have some offers in January

    A trade or a loan would be better than nothing

  3. Henry
    Henry

    I do think that of all the players and after watching the game between Everton and Arsenal, we do need Xhaka, Abu and Laca. But we do0nt need Ozil. He is much of a politician and bad influence of late. Xhaka had a blind of a game. Laca is very good but needs a coach who trusts him, Auba is the same thing

    1. ACE
      ACE

      Auba has no earthy interest in
      extending his current contract and
      IMHO AFC cant afford ANOTHER luxury
      player who isnt prepared to fight
      for the badge. I do rate Auba, but
      if RM are serious about there
      interest than Raul, Edu and MA would
      be fools to not move him on. The
      reported transfer figure could allow
      the club to be aggressive in
      targeting a Top Quality CB like
      Upamecano, Lewis Dunk, Nathen Ake,
      Ruben Diaz, etc.

      Herrha Berlin’s reported interest and
      possible bid for Granit Xhaka
      could result in AFC aggressively
      pursuing Thomas Partey as his more
      than capable replacement.

      Considering the state of the club
      ATM, what knowledgeable Arsenal fans
      wouldn’t prefer that trade off of
      players?

      1. gotanidea
        gotanidea

        Upamecano would be good

    2. RSH
      RSH

      xhaka finally had one good game after being poor all season. THat’s not enough to warrant Arsenal keeping him. Needs to go along with the others in that list. Xhaka at least puts in the effort every match and just isnt good. The others seem not to care as much and would rather be somewhere else.

  4. Sean
    Sean

    If the players wont bleed for the club like Mikel said he will they will be gone. Ruthless is one of his key attributes hes claimed he has so we will see 1st hand how he puts the players in order and who has to go!

    I like it because if they dont care then they wont try 100%… we need that and more atm.

  5. Innit
    Innit

    Priorities

    I would offload Ozil, Mkhitaryan Xhaka, Mustafi, Sokratis, Niles first

    I’m fine with offloading Aubameyang and Lacazette as long as we get a prolific striker and a quality LW

    Relying on Martinelli and Saka is suicide

  6. ACE
    ACE

    If Kroenke is predictably unwilling
    to financially support the club in
    January than Raul, Edu and MA will
    have no choice but 2 shop around the
    likes of Auba, Xhaka, Ozil, and
    possibly Laca. I personally wouldnt
    lose a minutes sleep if MA walked
    in to Rauls office and outlined these
    desired moves starting Jan 1.

    Auba to RM for Isco and £15M
    Xhaka to HB for £30M
    Ozil on loan to Fenerbache
    Bellerin to Barca or Inter Milan for
    £35M
    El Neny to SOMEBODY for £10-15M
    Socratis to SOMEBODY for £10M

    Offer RBL ESR and £35M for Dayot
    Upamecano
    Offer AM £40M for Thomas Partey
    Offer £25M for Y Atal from Nice
    to replace Bellerin.

    If Arsenal are able to move on Auba,
    Xhaka, Bellerin and one of El Neny
    or Socratis the collected sales from
    these deals could conceivably pay
    for the additions I mentioned above.

    If AFC are aggressive(FOR FREAKING
    ONCE) in January there is no reason
    that MA shouldnt send out this team
    once the window closes. I personally
    would be over the moon with this
    startin 11!

    Laca
    Martinelli..Isco..Pepe
    Partey..Torreria
    Saka..Upanecano..CC..Atal
    Leno

  7. Sue
    Sue

    OT.. What a howler from De Gea, just for a change 🤣

  8. RSH
    RSH

    Auba and Xhaka sell in January, try to offload the other two during the summer. Auba I’d rather make money on and reinvest than watch him trod around for half a season more and probably ignore Arteta. He doesn’t seem committed and I’d rather finish season w/ Martinelli and laca, and money to rebuild.

